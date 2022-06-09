ValleyCats Drop Series Finale & Series in Washington

June 9, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - The ValleyCats arrived at Wild Things Park on Thursday looking to secure a decisive victory in the rubber match of a three-game set with the Wild Things. Southpaw Leo Crawford would get the ball for the 'Cats on a beautiful day for baseball in Washington, PA.

The 'Cats struck early and often, clawing out to a five-to-nothing lead in the third thanks to a Danny Angulo RBI double and home runs by Willy Garcia, Denis Phipps, and Pavin Parks. Washington, however, would respond with four runs in the bottom of the third to slash the margin to one. The two teams would be locked in a seesaw battle for the entirety of their time at the ballpark on Thursday night. Tri-City added two in the fifth, only to see Washington climb back to within one, and eventually take the lead in the seventh.

Shortly after climbing back in front by one run at a score of nine-to-eight, the 'Cats once again saw their lead vanish in the bottom of the eighth after the Wild Things lineup got to RHP Troy Cruz for two runs, stealing back the lead before retiring the 'Cats in order in the top of the ninth.

FINAL | WASHINGTON 10 TRI-CITY 9

W: Lukas Young (2-1)

L: Troy Cruz (0-3)

The 'Cats return to Tri-City to kick-off a six-game homestand at "The Joe" tomorrow night, Friday, June 10th, as Kumar Rocker makes his second start as a member of the ValleyCats on Boots, BBQ, and Baseball / Peanut Free Night, presented by Capital Bank, SMPR Title Agency, and Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte. Get your tickets today by calling 518-629-CATS, visiting the team's box office, or logging on to tcvalleycats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.