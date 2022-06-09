Joliet Slammers Sign Turner Larkins, Logan Schmitt, and Former First Round Draft Pick Tyler Jay

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers season is well underway, and, as typical in the Frontier League, the roster is anything but consistent.

The Slammers made big moves this past month as they signed local Naperville native Logan Schmitt (right-hand pitcher), Texan Turner Larkins (right-hand pitcher), and 2015 First Round Draft Pick Tyler Jay (left-hand pitcher). The Slammers are also proud of their former right-hand Pitcher Kenny Ogg whose contract was purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks late last month.

"The goal of this league is to build these young men into better players and get them into the major league affiliates," stated John Wilson, Executive Vice president of Baseball Operations. "There's a lot of movement for fans to follow, but we couldn't be more excited to bring more talent onto the mound and celebrate the players that have passed through our dugout to excel in their careers."

Logan Schmitt, local Naperville native and Plainfield East alum, began his career with the Slammers on Friday, June 3 as starting pitcher to an audience size of over 7,000 people for Firework Friday presented by Duly Health and Care and Princess Night. Prior to the Slammers, Schmitt recently graduated from and played for St. Louis University.

Born and raised in Arlington, Texas, and Texas A & M alum, Turner Larkins was the next big move for the Slammers roster. Slammers fans may remember him from the brief time that he spent with the team during the 2021 season. The team is excited for his return to the familiar mound.

Tyler Jay, the final move for the team (for now), is no stranger to those growing up in Illinois. A Lemont local that became a first round draft pick for the Minnesota Twins in the 2015 MLB Draft after an outstanding career at the University of Illinois is coming out of retirement to sign with the Slammers. See him at Duly Health and Care Field while you can because, with his skillset, he may not be here too long!

