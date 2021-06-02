ValleyCats Drop Heartbreaker to Boulders

POMONA, NY - Despite overcoming an early deficit to hold a mid-game lead, the Tri City ValleyCats (1-4) could not get back in the win column Wednesday evening, dropping a 6-5 heartbreaker to Atlantic Division foes, the New York Boulders (3-3), at Palisades Credit Union Park.

After waiting until the final frame to find the scoreboard during the previous night's action, the 'Cats immediately hopped out to a 1-0 lead, with second baseman Steven Figueroa stealing home on a heads-up play in the top of the first. The Boulders responded with a crooked frame of their own, plating four runs in the home half of the frame off a 2 RBI single and an RBI double.

Tri-City found a big bat to knot the game at four in the top of the second, with shortsto Keaton Weisz launching a three-run shot out of the park for his first home run of the season. The teams were held at a stalemate through the middle innings, with ValleyCats starter Nick White retiring eight of the final nine batters he faced to finish with four strikeouts and as many earned runs allowed on five hits over four innings of work.

The 'Cats used the top of the fourth inning to take their first lead in a game since the opener of Monday's doubleheader, with Figueroa striking again with an RBI single to send in catcher Oscar Campos. The 'Cats received a solid relief outing from Jake Dexter, who tossed one strikeout in two innings.

The Boulders re-tied the contest in the bottom of the seventh in spiteful fashion, with former ValleyCat Austin Dennis coming across on a sacrifice fly to set up the walk-off opportunity. After the ValleyCats went down in order by winning pitcher James Mulry (1-0), Dennis sealed the deal after reaching base on a leadoff double by coming home on a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth.

Trey Cochran-Gill (0-1) suffered the loss over two innings with three hits given up and two batters struck out, while Figueroa and Campos each led the 'Cats offensively with two hits apiece.

Tri-City will look to break off its four-game losing skid and avoid a mid-week series sweep to its division rivals on Thursday, June, with first pitch set for 6:30 PM in Pomona.

