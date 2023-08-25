ValleyCats' Bats Catch Fire in Win Over Boulders

POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (53-34) delivered an impressive showing from the offense in Friday's 8-3 victory over the New York Boulders (50-37) at Clover Stadium. The win places the ValleyCats just one game out of first place in the Frontier League East Division with eight regular season games remaining after the Québec Capitales and the New Jersey Jackals lost on Friday.

Tri-City started off strong, and never looked back. Pavin Parks led off the game with a single against Alec Huertas. Jakob Goldfarb doubled, and Parks went to third. Oscar Campos picked up an RBI groundout, and Goldfarb moved up 90 feet. Juan Kelly then drilled a two-run homer. His seventh long ball of the season put the ValleyCats on top, 3-0.

New York got on the board in the second. Thomas Walraven hit a solo homer off Jhon Vargas to cut the deficit to 3-1. Chris Kwitzer and Matt McDermott both singled. David Vinsky reached on a 4-6 fielder's choice, and Kwitzer advanced to third. Vargas buckled down, striking out Joe DeLuca, and inducing a flyout from Gabriel Garcia to end the threat.

The Boulders tacked on a run in the third. Austin Dennis walked before Pat Kivlehan reached on a fielder's choice, and Dennis went to second on an error from Cito Culver. Afterward, Walraven reached on a 5-4 fielder's choice as Dennis moved to third on the play, and came around on an error from Robbie Merced to make it a 3-2 contest. Chris Kwitzer doubled, which put two ducks on the pond before Vargas escaped with the lead intact by striking out McDermott.

Tri-City made it a two-run game in the fourth. Tanner Smith doubled, and Jaxon Hallmark brought him in with an RBI single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 4-2.

New York trimmed the deficit to 4-3 in the fifth after Kivlehan ripped a solo home run.

Vargas was handed a no-decision. He threw 4.2 innings, allowing three runs, two earned on five hits, walking two, and striking out five.

Campos and Kelly began the sixth with a pair of singles. Hallmark collected another RBI single, this time off Mitchell Senger to provide Tri-City with a 5-3 advantage.

Culver singled in the seventh, and advanced to third on Goldfarb's second double of the evening. Campos delivered another RBI groundout, and Kelly added his third RBI of the night with a single to give the ValleyCats a 7-3 lead.

Hallmark registered his third hit of the day with a double off Logan Adams in the eighth. Parks brought in Hallmark with a single to make it an 8-3 affair.

Greg Veliz (6-1) earned the win. He was the 'Cats second pitcher of the night, and he tossed a scoreless inning, allowing no hits, two walks, and striking out two.

Huertas (3-2) received the loss. He pitched 5.1 innings, giving up five runs on nine hits, walking none, and striking out four.

Tri-City goes for the series win in New York tomorrow, Saturday, August 26. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | NEW YORK 3

W: Greg Veliz (6-1)

L: Alec Huertas (3-2)

Attendance: 2,685

Time of Game: 3:01

