Boulders Sweep Greys, Match Season-High Win Streak

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders persevered through two rain delays to defeat the Empire State Greys, 7-4, and successfully complete a three-game series sweep Thursday night at Clover Stadium.

The win gave the Boulders (50-36) their second consecutive 50-win season under manager TJ Stanton and help them pick up half a game in the Frontier League playoff race. The pivotal matchup between current playoff qualifiers Quebec Capitales (54-32) and Tri-City ValleyCats (52-34) was rained out Thursday and will not be made up this season, meaning neither team gained or lost ground in the playoff standings. New Jersey (52-34) defeated Ottawa to move into a tie with Quebec for first place in the East Division.

New York earned its fifth series sweep of the season with the win, and will now carry significant momentum into a crucial three-game series against Tri-City this weekend.

After a one-hour rain delay prior to the game, the Boulders jumped out to an early lead with conviction when Patrick Kivlehan crushed a 442-foot solo home run that sailed out of the confines of Clover Stadium. The former big leaguer's homer was mashed at 109 miles per hour off his bat. Kivlehan has now homered eight times in his last 15 games.

Moments after Kivlehan's home run, the game entered a rain delay that lasted just over one hour.

Empire State tied the game in the next frame on a solo home run by Josh Sears, but New York would quickly take back the lead. The Boulders strung together four runs in the bottom of the third inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Chris Kwitzer, and would never look back.

Austin Dennis would add two RBI for the Boulders and Tucker Nathans would contribute an RBI single to the win. New York tied its season-high win streak at four games and improved to 30-14 at home with the victory.

The Boulders currently sit just outside of the Frontier League playoffs, but are in a perfect position to control their own destiny. All 10 remaining games on the Boulders' schedule will be against teams that currently possess a playoff spot. New York will host third-place Tri-City for a three-game series this weekend, travel to Quebec for a three-game series in the middle of the week next week, then wrap their regular season with a four-game series at home against New Jersey next weekend.

The Boulders' push for the playoffs continues Friday at 7:00 p.m. against the ValleyCats. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

