ValleyCats Announce Second Phase of 2023 Promotions & Theme Nights

March 24, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - On Friday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced the second phase of their 2023 promotional schedule and theme nights as the organization prepares for the start of the Frontier League's 2023 season and the team's May 12th Opening Day at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

The second phase of the team's 2023 promotional schedule includes:

May 14 - Mother's Day

May 19 - Youth Baseball Night #1

June 1 - Basketball Hoopla

June 17 - Hockey Night

June 18 - Father's Day

June 23 - Youth Baseball Night #2

July 16 - Soccer Night

July 21 - Golf Night

August 20 - NFL Night

The ValleyCats will be announcing the rest of their 2023 promotional schedule over the course of the next week leading up to their Opening Day Open House on March 30th. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase on March 30th at 10 AM EST online at tcvalleycats.com, by phone at 518-629-CATS (2287), or in-person at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office.

