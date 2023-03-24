Wild Things Re-Sign OF Hector Roa

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have re-signed the club's all-time RBI and home runs leader for the 2023 season: fan-favorite outfielder Hector Roa. The 2023 season will be Roa's seventh in Washington overall and sixth in the Frontier League.

Roa's 63 home runs are the most in franchise history, as his first home run of the 2022 season allowed him to pass Frontier League Hall of Famer Jacob Dempsey's mark of 57 career homers in a Wild Things' uniform. He's batted in 315 runs in his career, which is the most in franchise history as well. The Paterson, New Jersey, native passed that mark in the final week of the 2021 regular season. In terms of other career statistics with the club, Roa is nine doubles behind Hall of Famer Chris Sidick, who doubled 89 times between 2005-2011. He's 133 hits off the franchise record (Sidick, 635).

In 2022, Roa slashed .265/.303/.377 with 90 hits, 20 of which were doubles (fourth most on the team). His 90 hits were fifth best on the team, as were his 55 RBI.

In 2021, Roa played in at least 93 games for the fourth-consecutive Frontier League campaign and slashed .296/.331/.467 with 100 hits, 14 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs. He drove in 59 and had a career-high 15 stolen bases.

Between 2017-2019, Roa accumulated a career-best .309 batting average in 2018. In those three seasons, Roa clubbed 45 of his home runs with the club and drove in at least 62 each season, including a career-best 70 in 2019.

Last season he posted six outfield assists. In his Wild Things career, Roa has thrown out 43 runners at bases with outfield assists.

