ValleyCats Announce March 30th Opening Day Open House

March 22, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - On Wednesday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced they will be hosting an Open House on Thursday, March 30th, (Major League Baseball's Opening Day) to celebrate the return of baseball, and the ValleyCats' 2023 individual game tickets going on sale. The event will kickstart the 2023 season as the organization prepares for the start of the Frontier League's 2023 Spring Training and the team's May 12th Opening Day at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

"The day that individual tickets go on sale is my favorite day of the spring," said ValleyCats Assistant General Manager Jessica Guido. "It really means the season is about to start, and I get to start seeing more of our fans in person and preparing for a ballpark full of people. We hope this open house will bring excitement for 2023 to the rest of our fans!"

Throughout the day, fans are welcome to visit Joseph L. Bruno Stadium to celebrate the return of baseball. Free refreshments will be available, including hot dogs, a staple of any trip to the ballpark. The Opening Day Open House, which is free to attend, will feature an appearance by SouthPaw, giveaways of ValleyCats memorabilia and experiences, networking opportunities with members of the ValleyCats' Front Office Staff, and much more. The day's slate of MLB games will be on at the stadium for fans to enjoy, and at 2 PM and 5 PM, baseball will be played at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, when The Hudson Valley Community College Vikings take on the SUNY Adirondack Timberwolves.

SouthPaw's Den, the Official Team Store of the Tri-City ValleyCats, will be open with a limited selection of the team's 2023 merchandise offerings for ValleyCats fans who want to get their gear for the fast-approaching season.

Individual game tickets will be available for purchase online at tcvalleycats.com, by phone at 518-629-CATS (2287), or in person at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.