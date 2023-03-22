Four Chord Music Festival Returning to Washington August 12-13

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Four Chord Music Festival is set to return to Wild Things Park Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13, 2023. Single day, two-day and VIP passes are available at fourchordmusicfestival.com while all other tickets go on sale this Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET.

The ninth iteration of the two-day, 100% DIY festival offers fans a fully stacked lineup of superstars from across the punk rock spectrum, including Yellowcard (performing 'Ocean Avenue' in full), Taking Back Sunday, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Gaslight Anthem, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Waterparks, The Maine, Streetlight Manifesto, Face To Face, American Football, Magnolia Park and many more. See the full lineup below:

Saturday, August 12 -

Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue)

Taking Back Sunday

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Waterparks

The Maine

Magnolia Park

Origami Angel

MEST

Eternal Boy

Patent Pending

Keep Flying

Old Neon

And more to be announced

Sunday, August 13 -

The Gaslight Anthem

The Interrupters

Alkaline Trio

Streetlight Manifesto

Face To Face

American Football

Dave Hause & the Mermaid

Punchline

Sincere Engineer

SPACED

Look Out Loretta

And more to be announced

Ticketing Info:

Single-Day GA $94

Single-Day VIP $196

Two-Day GA: $160

Two-Day VIP: $290

Available at fourchordmusicfestival.com

What began in 2014 as a local punk rock festival in a 1500-capacity club has grown into a massive stadium-sized two-day destination event, featuring the punk scene's biggest and brightest, while keeping its independent DIY roots intact.

Festival founder Rishi Bahl said: "Couldn't be more excited to get Four Chord Music Fest 9 up and running for this year.

The lineup has been specially curated to try to attract the widest possible crowd within the punk rock genre, and I think it rocks. We also take pride in trying to make it as affordable as possible by controlling the fees, total cost, etc. We hope the scene will come together and spend the weekend of the year with us. DIY Til' We Die."

Sponsors for Four Chord Music Festival include: Monster Energy, Smartpunk, Born Dead Clothing, Acathla Clothing, Aura Edibles and more to be announced.

Follow the Four Chord Music Festival on social media at facebook.com/fourchordmusicfestival, on Twitter @4chordmusicfest or on Instagram @fourchordmusicfestival.

