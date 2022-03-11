ValleyCats Announce 2022 Edition of Annual Coach the Coaches Clinic

March 11, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - Since their establishment in 2002, the Tri-City ValleyCats have been committed to growing the game of baseball in the Capital Region community. Throughout their 20-season history, the team has renovated local fields, hosted instructional clinics and summer camps, and traveled to local schools and community events in order to help improve and maintain the quality of life in the Capital Region. As the start of the team's 20th season approaches, the ValleyCats have announced the 2022 edition of their annual "Coach the Coaches" event.

The free coaching clinic is geared towards youth coaches (13 and under) and will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, March 29 at 6 PM EST. Slated to participate in the event are: ValleyCats skipper and NCAA Player of the Century Pete Incaviglia, ValleyCats alum and former Oregon Duck pitcher Parker Kelly, along with Joshua Parrow, Hudson Valley Community College's head baseball coach, who brings nine years of collegiate coaching experience with him. Attendees can reserve their spot by registering at https://bit.ly/3pVZohI.

Don't miss out on the excitement of ValleyCats baseball at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium! Season tickets and mini plans for the team's 20th Season are available now! To book a group outing or ticket plan, visit the team's website or call 518-629-CATS. Individual game tickets go on sale March 21 at 10 AM! Visit tcvalleycats.com for more information regarding the 2022 season.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.