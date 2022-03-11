Titans Add Veteran Canadian Arm Evan Grills

Pitcher Evan Grills throwing for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the signing of Canadian left-handed pitcher Evan Grills for the 2022 Frontier League season.

Grills, 29, was a 10th round selection of the Houston Astros in the 2010 MLB Draft out of Sinclair Secondary School in Whitby, Ontario. The six-foot-four-inch lefty reached triple-A twice in his minor league career, with both the Astros and Colorado Rockies organizations.

Named to the Houston Astros 2016 organizational all-star team, Grills was a career 36-32 with a 4.25 ERA over 608 innings pitched in the minor leagues. The southpaw was sidelined for the entire 2017 season after receiving Tommy John surgery.

After being released by the Astros, Grills signed a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies, earning an invite to major league spring training. The Whitby, Ontario native split the 2019 season in both double-A and triple-A, going a combined 5-8 with a 4.50 ERA across 128 innings pitched.

After originally signing with the Titans for the 2021 season, Grills was granted his release to pursue an opportunity in the Chinese Professional Baseball League with the CTBC Brothers. With the Taiwanese side, Grills went 1-1 with a 5.82 ERA in three appearances, tossing 17 innings.

The Canadian is familiar with professional baseball on his native soil as in 2020, he pitched for the American Association's Winnipeg Goldeyes, emerging in 11 games, sporting a 3-2 record over 38.2 innings pitched.

Grills now calls nearby St. Albert, Ontario home, while also serving as a Pitching Coach for the Ottawa-Nepean Canadians youth baseball club.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2022 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

