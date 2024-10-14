Valley Suns Complete Trade with Austin Spurs

October 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Paul Watson from the Austin Spurs in exchange for the returning rights to Matt Lewis and Lindell Wiggington.

Watson averaged 14.5 points and 4 rebounds in 31 regular season games (27 starts) during the 2023-24 season with the Austin Spurs. A Phoenix native, he holds career averages of 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 165 games (125 starts) over five seasons in the G League and has appeared in 45 NBA games (five starts) with Atlanta, Toronto and Oklahoma City.

As the Valley Suns embark on their inaugural season, tickets to the Valley Suns home opener on November 11 at 7 p.m. against the Stockton Kings at Mullett Arena can be purchased on the Valley Suns website. To learn more about season memberships and group packages, email tickets@thevalleysuns.com or call (602) 379-8000.

