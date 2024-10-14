Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with Valley Suns

October 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have agreed to a trade with the Valley Suns receiving the returning player rights of Matt Lewis and Lindell Wigginton in exchange for the returning player rights of Paul Watson.

Watson, 6-6/210, appeared in 46 games for the Spurs last season, averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.7 minutes per game.

