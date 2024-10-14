Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with Valley Suns
October 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have agreed to a trade with the Valley Suns receiving the returning player rights of Matt Lewis and Lindell Wigginton in exchange for the returning player rights of Paul Watson.
Watson, 6-6/210, appeared in 46 games for the Spurs last season, averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.7 minutes per game.
Check out the Austin Spurs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from October 14, 2024
- Valley Suns Complete Trade with Austin Spurs - Valley Suns
- Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with Valley Suns - Austin Spurs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin Spurs Stories
- Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with Valley Suns
- Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with San Diego Clippers
- Austin Spurs Announce 2024-25 Promotional and Community Nights schedules
- Game Date Changed for Austin Spurs vs. Texas Legends
- Austin Spurs Name K.J. Conklin Assistant Coach