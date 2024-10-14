2024-25 Player Profile: Spencer Jones

October 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Spencer Jones (born June 14, 2001) is a 6-foot-7 forward and Roeland Park, Kansas native. Jones graduated in 2019 from Bishop Miege High School where he led the team to three state titles in his four years there. Jones was also a finalist for the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association DiRenna Award, recognizing the most outstanding basketball player in the Greater Kansas City area. His senior year, he led the team in scoring (18.8 ppg), rebounds (8.0 rpg) and steals (3.0 spg).

Jones signed to play collegiately with Stanford University where he started in 139 of his 146 career games and averaged 11 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He averaged 43.9% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point line. Jones was also the first Stanford player in program history to make the program's top-10 all-time list in both blocks (10th, 112) and steals (5th, 151). Jones was a threat beyond the arc being Stanford's all-time leader in made 3-pointers (315) and games played (146). Other accolades include two-time Pac-12 All-Defense honorable mention (2022, 2024) and All-Pac-12 second team (2023).

Jones played for the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2024 NBA Summer League. The Denver Nuggets extended their last Two-Way contract to Jones after Summer League concluded.

