Valley Suns Acquire Cassius Stanley in Six-Team Trade
October 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns News Release
PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Cassius Stanley as part of a six-team trade that involved sending the Valley Suns 2025 second round pick to the Rio Grande Vipers and the returning player rights of Gary Clark to the Wisconsin Herd.
Stanley averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 23 regular season games (five starts) during the 2022-23 season with the Rio Grande Vipers. After one college season at Duke University, Stanley holds career averages of 13.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 59 games (38 starts) over three seasons in the G League.
As the Valley Suns embark on their inaugural season, tickets to the Valley Suns home opener on November 11 at 7 p.m. against the Stockton Kings at Mullett Arena can be purchased on the Valley Suns website. To learn more about season memberships and group packages, email tickets@thevalleysuns.com or call (602) 379-8000.
