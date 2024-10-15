Valley Suns Acquire Cassius Stanley in Six-Team Trade

October 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Cassius Stanley as part of a six-team trade that involved sending the Valley Suns 2025 second round pick to the Rio Grande Vipers and the returning player rights of Gary Clark to the Wisconsin Herd.

Stanley averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 23 regular season games (five starts) during the 2022-23 season with the Rio Grande Vipers. After one college season at Duke University, Stanley holds career averages of 13.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 59 games (38 starts) over three seasons in the G League.

