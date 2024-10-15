2024-25 Player Profile: Gabe McGlothan

October 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







Gabe McGlothan (born March 3, 1999) is a 6-foot-7 power forward originally from Chandler, Arizona. McGlothan first attended Basha High School in Arizona where he played two seasons and helped lead the team to a state title. McGlothan finished up his high school career at Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Connecticut where he scored double-figures eight times, helping his team win the National Prep Championship.

McGlothan began his collegiate career at Southeast Missouri State where he started in 11 of the 12 final games as a freshman. In that short window he had four double-doubles and shot 51.1% from the field. McGlothan then transferred to Grand Canyon University where he redshirted his first season in 2019 and then played the next four seasons. In his final season, he averaged 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals per game and was shooting 40% beyond the arc. He left his mark at GCU ranking in the top 10 all time in rebounds (no.5), points (no.8), minutes (no.3) and 3-pointers (no.8). McGlothan was one of 15 active players that surpassed at least 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career (1,562 pts). He was also awarded first-team All-WAC honors and won the 2024 State Farm Slam Dunk contest.

After going undrafted in the 2024 draft, McGlothan signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Denver Nuggets. McGlothan played in the 2024 NBA Summer League with the Denver Nuggets where he played five games. He averaged 2.8 points, and 4.0 rebounds white shooting 42% from the field and 50% from three.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.