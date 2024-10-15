Memphis Hustle Acquire Returning Player Rights to Robert Woodard II

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired the returning player rights to forward Robert Woodard II from the Oklahoma City Blue for the returning player rights to forward Malik Fitts and guard Kevion Nolan.

Woodard II (6-6, 235) has appeared in 61 games (38 starts) and averaged 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 28.4 minutes across three seasons with the Oklahoma City Blue, Austin Spurs and Stockton Kings. The 25-year-old Starkville, Mississippi, native has appeared in 25 games off the bench in two NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings since being drafted 40th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Fitts (6-6, 230) has appeared in 92 showcase and regular season games (43 starts) over four seasons with the Cleveland Charge, Capital City Go-Go, San Diego Clippers, Maine Celtics and Salt Lake City Stars.

Nolan (6-2, 180) appeared in 22 games (one start) and averaged 4.3 points and 3.0 assists in 17.5 minutes last season with the Memphis Hustle and Rip City Remix after going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft.

