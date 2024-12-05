Valkyries Unveil Inaugural 2025 Season Uniforms

December 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have unveiled the team's inaugural uniforms for the upcoming 2025 season, a bold and powerful design that celebrates the team's identity and connection to the fans and the Bay Area. The historic uniforms represent the modern interpretation of Valkyries' strength and the team's presence across two iconic locations in the region: Oakland, where the team's practice facility and front office are located, and San Francisco's Chase Center, where the team will play all home games.

"The Valkyries' inaugural uniforms are a visual interpretation of who Valkyries are: fierce, bold and strong," said Valkyries Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Kimberly Veale. "When our athletes and fans alike put on a Valkyries uniform during our inaugural season, they will embody that ethos. These uniforms represent another major milestone for the franchise as we prepare to welcome WNBA basketball to the Bay Area in 2025."

The uniform features the team's global logo, which highlights the Bay Bridge, with the suspension cables reimagined as wings, a powerful symbol of the Valkyries' fierce identity. The five triangles formed within the wings represent the five players facing off on each side of the court, while the thirteen lines extending from the top of the sword, which also doubles as the bridge tower, reflect the Valkyries becoming the 13th-active team in the WNBA.

As part of WNBA's uniform structure, the Valkyries will wear two distinct versions of their inaugural uniform: the WNBA Nike Heroine Edition, a white base uniform designed to symbolize strength, empowerment, and courage, and the WNBA Nike Explorer Edition, a bold black base with Valkyries Violet accents.

JPMorgan Chase and Kaiser Permanente, both previously announced as Valkyries Founding Partners, are featured on the uniforms. Kaiser Permanente is the team's core jersey partner, with the Kaiser Permanente logo on the abdomen of the uniform, and Chase Freedom is the team's shield jersey partner, with a Chase Freedom logo adorned on the uniform's left shoulder.

The uniforms are being revealed with activations throughout the day to celebrate the milestone. JPMorgan Chase and Kaiser Permanente are hosting a scavenger hunt across San Francisco and Oakland, hiding jerseys in local Bay Area businesses for fans to find and claim. Fans can participate in the scavenger hunt by following the team's social media accounts. Later in the day, Salesforce Tower and Chase Center will light up in violet, honoring the Valkyries inaugural uniform unveil.

