Maddy Siegrist Named to 2024 USA 3x3 Women's AmeriCup Team

December 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist was named to the 2024 USA 3x3 Women's AmeriCup Team on Thursday, as USA Basketball announced the women's and men's rosters. The event will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 12-15.

Siegrist participated at the 2024 USA 3x3 Women's National Team development camp last month in Phoenix. She is joined on Team USA by Abbey Hsu, Azurá Stevens and Brittney Sykes. The American women tip off Pool A on Dec. 14 against Dominican Republic (2:30 p.m. CT) and Uruguay (5:35 p.m. CT). Following pool play, the top two teams from each of the four three-team pools advance to the quarterfinals on Dec. 15. For the full schedule, click here.

The 2024 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup will stream live on YouTube.com/FIBA3x3.

The FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup has been held annually since 2021. The field features teams from the FIBA Americas zone competing for the 3x3 zone championship. For more information, click here.

Siegrist is one of two Team USA members who have previous international 3x3 experience, along with Azurá Stevens. Siegrist was a member of the 2022 USA 3x3 U23 Nations League Team, competing in the Dominican Republic and Romania. The Villanova grad led Team USA in scoring in Romania, where they advanced to the semifinals.

Siegrist is coming off a career-highlighting WNBA season, nearly tripling her scoring average from 2023. The second-year forward, who missed 13 games due to a broken finger, averaged 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds while .505 shooting from the field. She started 13 of 27 games played and set career bests in every statistical category, including single-game points (22) and rebounds (9).

Different than 5-on-5,  3x3 is played on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous, as teams "clear" the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basket, defensive rebound or steal. The first team to score 21 points via 1-point field goals or 2-pointers behind the arc is victorious; or if time expires then the team leading wins.

