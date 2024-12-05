Azurá Stevens Named to 2024 USA Women's 3x3 AmeriCup Team

December 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - USA Basketball announced today the teams set to compete at the 2024 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup Dec. 12-15 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Sparks forward-center Azurá Stevens has been chosen for the women's team. The USA men are two-time gold medal winners (2021, 2022) at the event, while the women look to defend their 2023 title (also won gold in 2021).

Joining Stevens on the 2024 USA 3x3 Women's AmeriCup Team are Abbey Hsu, Maddy Siegrist and Brittney Sykes.

"I am very grateful to wear the USA jersey again," Stevens said. "I'm excited to compete for my country in Puerto Rico and bring back the gold!"

Stevens won a gold medal with the 2023 Pan American Games 3x3 Team. In 5-on-5, she won gold at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championships while also participating in various trials/training camps (2022 in Minneapolis, 2017 U23, 2014 U18).

The men's team features FIBA 3x3 Men's World Tour veterans while the women's team includes four athletes with WNBA experience.

The 2024 USA 3x3 Men's AmeriCup Team comprises Henry Caruso, Mitch Hahn, James Parrott and Dylan Travis.

Hahn, Parrott and Travis were members of Team Miami and played together on the 2024 FIBA 3x3 World Tour while Caruso competed on the World Tour as a member of Team Princeton. Travis, a 2022 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup champion, was on the 2024 USA 3x3 Men's National Team that competed at the Olympic Games Paris. Hahn (2023) will play in his second 3x3 AmeriCup, while Parrott returns to USA national team action for the first time since the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Men's World Cup. Caruso will make his national team debut in San Juan.

The women were participants at the 2024 USA 3x3 Women's National Team development camp last month in Phoenix. Hsu, Stevens and Sykes have all been on USA 5-on-5 national teams. Siegrist (2022 USA 3x3 U23 Nations League Team) and Stevens (2023 USA 3x3 Pan American Games Team) have 3x3 experience.

Head coaches for the 2024 USA 3x3 AmeriCup Teams are Craig Moore (men) and Sydney Johnson (women). Moore previously served as head coach for the 2024 USA 3x3 Men's U23 Nations League Team and 2023 USA 3x3 Women's U23 World Cup Team. Johnson has served USA Basketball in multiple capacities since 2020, including leading the 2023 USA 3x3 Men's U23 World Cup Team to gold.

The U.S. men begin Pool A on Dec. 13 against Uruguay (4:20 p.m. ET) and Mexico (7:25 p.m. ET). The American women tip off Pool A on Dec. 14 against Dominican Republic (3:30 p.m. ET) and Uruguay (6:35 p.m. ET). Following pool play, the top two teams from each of the four three-team pools advance to the quarterfinals on Dec. 15. For the full schedule, click here.

The 2024 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup will stream live on YouTube.com/FIBA3x3.

The FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup has been held annually since 2021. The field features teams from the FIBA Americas zone competing for the 3x3 zone championship. For more information, click here.

Different than 5-on-5,3x3 is played on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous, as teams "clear" the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basket, defensive rebound or steal. The first team to score 21 points via 1-point field goals or 2-pointers behind the arc is victorious; or if time expires then the team leading wins.

