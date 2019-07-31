Vail Returns for Upcoming Season

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have re-signed forward Brady Vail to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2019-20 season.

"Brady is an elite centerman that can change a game at any point," remarked Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "His vision and playmaking ability will help us be a dynamic offensive team, and we look forward to having him in Cincinnati for another year."

A native of Hendersonville, NC, Vail ranked third on the team in scoring in 2018-19, accounting for 27 goals and 38 assists for 65 points in 68 games played. He was also tied for third-fewest penalty minutes with 20. Vail had 13 multi-point efforts, including a season-high three points on three separate occasions, and he had four multi-goal games, including a first period hat trick in an 8-1 win over the Maine Mariners on February 8. Additionally, he enjoyed a 10-game point streak from February 17-March 13 where he accounted for seven goals and eight assists.

"I can't wait to be back in Cincinnati and get things going again," said Vail. "I felt like last year we underachieved and could have went all the way. We have a good group of returning guys already that know the feeling after the last Toledo game and want more. I love the city of Cincinnati and ready to get back and play in front of our greats fans."

Acquired via trade from the Mariners on October 9, Vail split the 2017-18 season between the Norfolk Admirals and Atlanta Gladiators, accounting for 15 goals and 21 assists in 39 games. One year prior, Vail appeared in 53 games between the Cyclones American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Rochester Americans, Admirals, and Ft. Wayne Komets, and totaled 10 goals and 15 assists in that time.

Drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Vail has also seen ECHL time with the Orlando Solar Bears, and has skated with the Toronto Marlies and Hamilton Bulldogs of the AHL. Overall, in 307 professional games, Vail has amassed 218 points (88g, 130a) along with 105 minutes in penalties.

The 25-year-old played junior hockey for the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL). In 312 junior games, Vail racked up 81 goals and 127 assists.

