Swamp Rabbits Sign Daniel Perez

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have agreed to terms on a Standard Player Contract with forward Daniel Perez. The 25-year-old New Jersey native joined Greenville's roster to end the season and was an immediate shot in the arm of offensive production.

His tenure with the University of Maine may not have seen him be a particularly offensively productive forward (19 points), but he immediately clicked at the pro level. He began by scoring a goal in his first pro game on March 31, and tallied four shots on goal.

After that, his presence was felt in Norfolk. He posted a four-point effort in a win on April 5, and generated numerous scoring chances in the two wins against the Admirals to close out the regular season. In a closeout loss to the Ads, he fired six shots on goal.

The former captain of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights, then in the EHL, put up 89 points in his 86-game tenure. Both seasons at the EHL level, he put up 20+ goal seasons. In his final season, he scored 49 points, and was named an EHL Second Team All-Star selection.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

F - Kamerin Nault (23)

F - Mason Baptista (29)

F - Roman Ammirato (26)

F - Daniel Perez (25)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

D - Adam Larkin (24)

