Forward Trevor Gooch Chooses Reading for Rookie Season

July 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have agreed to an ECHL contract with rookie forward Trevor Gooch, the team announced Wednesday. Gooch signed his first pro deal with the Royals last March and skated in three games after completing his collegiate career at Colorado College. The Mantua, NJ native scored 11 goals and 23 points for the Tigers in his senior season.

2019-20 Royals roster

Defensemen (3): #27 Jeremy Beaudry, #75 Joe Masonius, #77 Jimmy Mazza

Forwards (5): #7 Trevor Gooch, #9 Brayden Low, #13 Olivier Labelle, #21 Frank DiChiara, #81 Corey Mackin

They said it

Head Coach Kirk MacDonald: "The final few weeks of the season were essential for Trevor to get adjusted to the pace of the ECHL game and show our staff that he could compete at this level. We think he has the tools to succeed and we look forward to him having a strong rookie season."

Gooch: "It was a good adjustment for me at the pro level last season. My third game I felt good and confident and got some power play time. The fans were really great in our final few home games."

Career notes

In 135 NCAA games, the 6-foot-1, 186-lb., left-handed shot tallied 28 goals, 56 points and 97 PIM. He made the NCHC All-Academic Team all four seasons in Colorado Springs.

Prior to enrolling at Colorado College, Gooch played for the Philadelphia Flyers Elite (USPHL) and the Philadelphia Little Flyers. In 2014-15, he led USPHL with 35 goals and finished fifth in the league with 65 points.

New for the 2019-20 season, take advantage of the Royals 5-Game Mini Plan that kicks off Opening Night on Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. and includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.

Royals season memberships are available for 2019-20 by heading to royalshockey.com/restoretheroar, visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.