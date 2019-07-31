Nailers Re-Sign Craig Skudalski

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their fifth player signing of the 2019 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed defenseman Craig Skudalski to an ECHL contract.

Skudalski, 24, is coming off his first ECHL season, in which he recorded two goals, six assists, and eight points in 37 games with the Nailers. Craig was a versatile member of the team, as he mixed in some time playing forward, in addition to his traditional defensive role. The Trucksville, Pennsylvania native netted both of his goals against the Indy Fuel, including the game winning strike in a 3-2 triumph on January 12th. Skudalski also posted a +3 rating, which was fourth among defensemen on the club.

"Craig had a really good season, using his size to give us good depth defensively," said Nailers Head Coach Mike Bavis. "We expect him to return even stronger this season."

Prior to coming to Wheeling, Craig spent parts of two seasons in both the SPHL and FHL, suiting up for Roanoke, Fayetteville, Macon, Danbury, and Danville. Skudalski played the majority of his junior hockey in the USPHL's Premier Division, while also suiting up for his hometown Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights in the Atlantic Junior Hockey League for two years.

"I enjoyed how great the organization was and how they provided us with everything we needed to succeed on and off the ice," Skudalski said. Also, the fans at WesBanco Arena are amazing, so that made it an easy decision for me to want to come back. I am looking forward to starting where we left off at the end of last season and getting over that hump to make the playoffs."

