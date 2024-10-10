Utah Royals Part Ways with Midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri
October 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce the departure of midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri. URFC wishes the best to Tagliaferri in her future endeavors.
Tagliaferri was acquired from North Carolina Courage in November of 2023 becoming the third player on the newly constructed Utah Royals roster in the Return of Royalty. Appearing in six matches for the Royals, and logging 265 minutes on the pitch, the New Jersey native made four starts in her time in Utah.
After four years at Penn State University Tagliaferri transferred back to her home state and played her COVID year of eligibility at Rutgers University. Tagliaferri played alongside URFC defender Kaleigh Riehl as Nittany Lions before pairing as Royals earlier this year.
Entering the professional game, Tagliaferri signed a one-year deal with North Carolina Courage in 2022. Tagliaferri made 13 appearances with the Courage before moving to the Wasatch Front.
The Royals host Seattle Reign this Sunday, October 13th at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. MT, with doors opening at 2:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.
