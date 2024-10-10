Bay FC Collaborates with Clothing Retailer Marine Layer for Newest Merchandise Collection

October 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), dropped the Club's latest merchandise collection - a collaboration with San Francisco-based clothing retailer Marine Layer - just in time for Fall. Season Ticket Members will receive exclusive pre-sale access to the Bay FC x Marine Layer Collection beginning today at 9 a.m. PDT through 9 a.m. PDT tomorrow, October 11. The eight-item collection will be available to the general public at bayfc.com beginning 9 a.m. PDT Friday, October 11 and will also be available in-venue as the Club battles to clinch a playoff spot taking on the visiting Kansas City Current at 7 p.m. at PayPal Park on Saturday, October 12.

Bay FC and Marine Layer have teamed up for a true, Bay Area-born merchandise collection. Founded in San Francisco, popularity of Marine Layer's absurdly soft clothing has spread across the Bay and beyond since their establishment in 2010. Bay FC is excited to introduce a line of custom dyed t-shirts, outerwear, bags, and more, featuring Marine Layer's sustainable fabrics which are responsibly made from recycled materials.

The collaboration also provides Bay FC fans an exclusive 15% discount at all Marine Layer locations by showing a digital ticket from any Bay FC game and sharing the special code - "BAYFC" - at checkout. This offer is available to all Bay FC game attendees until further notice in-store only and is not applicable for online purchases.

Marine Layer's Re-Spun Program provides everyone, including Bay FC fans, the opportunity to purchase a Take Back Bag, fill it with unused or unwanted clothing, and the Marine Layer team will recycle them - and fans receive a $40 Marine Layer reward to spend on the softest new items in their closet.

The Marine Layer Collection includes:

Unisex Sherpa Crew ($110)

Women's Anytime Sweatsuit (Sweatshirt and Sweatpants, $110 each)

Men's Signature Poppy Crew Tee ($58)

Women's Signature Poppy Crew Tee ($58)

Fanny Pack ($65)

Weekender Bag ($200)

Signature Fleece-Lined Blanket ($180)

Fans who would like to purchase Bay FC x Marine Layer Collection merchandise can do so at Bayfc.com and in-venue for the remainder of Bay FC's home matches.

Bay FC is hosting its inaugural home season at PayPal Park in San Jose and tickets are now available for purchase at bayfc.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.