NC Courage to Break Single-Season Attendance Record Saturday

October 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage will officially break the club's regular season attendance record at WakeMed Soccer Park this Saturday, October 12, when they host Angel City FC. Tickets distributed for this weekend's match, added to the year's total attendance so far, surpasses the 70,496 fans that attended matches in 2019. The club enters this weekend 4,686 shy of the record.

After setting the club's single-match attendance record in the 2023 season finale, the Courage opened the 2024 season strong, setting a home-opener attendance record of 5,878. The momentum has stayed strong, bringing in crowds of over 6,000 four times and twice cracking the top five in single-game attendances with crowds eclipsing 8,000. The average attendance of 5,967 through 11 matches is pacing to be the largest in club history.

"Our supporters have been fantastic all year and have helped create an exciting game atmosphere. Our undefeated home record this season is largely due to the energy behind our team on the field. We've seen the game environment drastically improve throughout the season, a testament to our community growing with us. This is strong momentum to build upon through the rest of this season, into 2025, and beyond," said Courage President Francie Gottsegen.

"We're seeing lagging indicators that our process is working. We've overhauled aspects of our ticketing strategy, market outreach, and game environment over the year, and it's rewarding for our whole club - players, coaches, and staff - to see the results. We're proud of our accomplishments so far, but this is only motivation to work harder to continuously strive to be a best-in-class organization that makes our community proud," said Chief Operating Officer Ralph Vuono.

The Courage will celebrate the record-breaking supporter through the gates on Saturday with a prize pack in yet another milestone moment for the club in 2024. Tickets are still available to join the celebration for the record-breaking match on Saturday night.

