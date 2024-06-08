Utah Royals FC Fall 1-0 to Washington Spirit

June 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SANDY, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-10-1, 4pts, 14th in NWSL) fell 1-0 to Washington Spirit (9-3-0, 27pts, 2nd in NWSL).

A 5:30 PM kickoff in Sandy saw Washington Spirit make its first visit to America First Field since the Return of Royalty. It is the second meeting between the two sides following a 2-1 Spirit win at Audi Field on matchday three. Utah looked to pick up three points this time around with its three new acquisitions adding Amandine Henry (FRA), Ana Tejeda (ESP) and Macey Fraser (NZL) to the squad since the March 31st matchup.

Utah Royals FC returned to its usual 4-3-3 formation after playing in a 3-5-2 last time out against Kansas City Current. Different personnel made up the 11 with Ally Sentnor getting her first start as striker and Lauren Flynn transitioning from center back to left back. The hosts transitioned to a three women frontline in hopes of generating more attacking opportunities.

Building out of the back continued to give Utah Royals trouble as the first chance of the game went to Washington Spirit after a giveaway from Dana Foederer resulted in Trinity Rodman running at Utah's defense crossing a ball right into Mandy Haught's hands in the third minute. The home team had a few chances of its own, with the first coming in the sixth minute of play when Flynn won a 50/50 ball at midfield and released Royal's captain Paige Monaghan on the left side of the field. Monaghan dribbled into the box but was not able to connect with a teammate for the finishing touch.

Heads up play by veteran Henry in the 15th minute to throw the ball in quickly to Brecken Mozingo, who slotted a pass to Frankie Tagliaferri who found Sentnor at the top of the box. Sentnor received the bouncing ball but saw her effort go over the crossbar.

The first goal of the match belonged to Kate Wiesner in the 26th minute after a misclear off of a Washington Spirit corner kick led to her receiving the ball with back to goal, she was able to turn and get her shot off which went straight into the bottom right corner of Haught's goal.

Utah Royals FC's best chance of the first half came in the 34th minute when Foederer found Monaghan on a through ball, after taking Gabby Carle 1v1, her shot rebounded off the outside of the post.

With no changes to start the second half, Flynn immediately was called into action again in the 48th minute, when she made her second goal line clearance in back-to-back games on a Rodman shot from the top of the box. Sentnor was able to create the next chance for Utah, dribbling by a number of players before seeing her shot blocked. Henry recycled the ball and found Sentnor whose half volley went wide in the 53rd minute.

A double sub came in the 57th minute with Fraser and Hannah Betfort coming on for Tagliaferri and Foederer. Fraser immediately got involved in the attack in the 61st minute when she received the ball in midfield and slotted a pass to Sentnor who found Monaghan open on the right side who had her shot blocked.

Haught came up with another huge save to keep Utah in the game in the 67th minute saving a point blank effort from former Utah Royal Brittany Ratcliffe. Utah's next substitution came in the 77th minute as Michele Vasconcelos replaced Mozingo on the right wing.

Haught was the hero once again in the 78th minute soaring across her goal to palm away a chip attempt from Ratcliffe. Utah turned to the bench once last time in the 88th minute when Madison Pogarch and Cam Tucker came on to replace Zoe Burns and Monaghan.

The Royals were not able to produce anything in the attacking third ending in a goal, coming up short in a 1-0 loss at home.

UTA 0 : 1 WAS

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

WAS: Kate Wiesner 26th minute (Unassisted): Receiving a second chance of the a corner Kate Wiesner took a touch to control the ball and fired a shot to the far post past the outstretched hands of diving Mandy Haught finding a place in the side netting.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals (4-3-3): Paige Monaghan (Cameron Tucker, 88'), Ally Sentnor, Brecken Mozingo (Michele Vasconcelos, 77'); Amandine Henry, Frankie Tagliaferri (Macey Fraser, 57'), Dana Foederer (Hannah Betfort, 57'); Zoe Burns (Madison Pogarch, 88'), Kate Del Fava, Ana Tejada, Lauren Flynn; Mandy Haught

Subs not used: Agnes Nyberg, Addison Merrick, Emily Gray, Cristina Roque

Washington Spirit (4-3-3): Ashley Hatch (Croix Bethune, 46'), Ouleye, Trinity Rodman (Brittany Ratcliffe, 66'); Hal Hershfelt, Andi Sullivan, Gabby Carle; Tara McKeown, Kate Wiesner (Courtney Brown, 46'), Annaig Butel, Casey Kruger; Aubrey Kingsbury

Subs not used: Lena Silano, Makenna Morris, Heather Stainbrook, Paige Metayer, Nicole Barnhart, Cloe Ricketts

Stats Summary: UTA / WAS

Possession: 46 / 54

Shots: 11 / 16

Shots on Goal: 6 / 11

Saves: 6 / 3

Corner Kicks: 3 / 10

Fouls: 12 / 7

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Lauren Flynn (Yellow Card, 9), 12 Total Fouls

WAS: Gabby Carle (Yellow Card, 85), 7 Total Fouls

