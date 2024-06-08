Gotham FC Defeats Angel City 2-1 on Saturday

June 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC extended its unbeaten streak to seven matches as the club defeated Angel City FC 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at Red Bull Arena. Forward Crystal Dunn recorded her first goal of the season and midfielder Rose Lavelle notched her second of the season. Additionally, Gotham FC midfielder McCall Zerboni made her first appearance since suffering a season-ending injury on August 19, 2023.

After the first 10 minutes of the half, Gotham FC settled in and began to connect in the final third. In the 17th minute, goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger cleared the ball to forward Ella Stevens, who received it at midfield. Stevens played fellow forward Dunn down the right flank, who then found Lavelle on a through-ball into the box. Lavelle went one-on-one with Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haracic, who denied the opportunity.

Gotham FC found the opening goal in the 26th minute from a beautiful buildup out of the midfield. Midfielder Delanie Sheehan found forward Yazmeen Ryan as an outlet on the left flank. Ryan then drove across the field and found Dunn on the opposite side of the box, where Dunn dribbled in and fired a shot into the far bottom corner.

Berger was called upon in the 38th minute to make an impressive save. Angel City forward Lily Nabet fired a shot at the top of the box and it took a deflection back towards the near post. Initially diving towards the back post, Berger made the adjustment for the kick save at the near post.

Berger went on to make a series of crucial saves to close out the half. First in the 47th minute, the German goalkeeper denied Angel City defender M.A. Vignola at the near post. Then a minute later, Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson dove for a crashing header at the back post, where Berger was prepared for the pure reaction save to keep Angel City scoreless at the half.

Angel City opened the second half with a goal from Clarisse Le Bihan in the 51st minute.

Despite the equalizer, Gotham FC continued to connect and push forward. In the 62nd minute, Lavelle found the club's second goal of the day. The Cincinnati native combined with Sheehan inside the box, and buried a shot at the near post.

In search of a third goal, defender Jenna Nighswonger lofted in a shot in the 93rd minute, but the goalkeeper just barely tipped it into the crossbar.

After 12 minutes of stoppage time, the game came to a close at Red Bull Arena in favor of the home team.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.