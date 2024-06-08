Chicago Red Stars Break National Women's Soccer League Attendance Record

June 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars set a new National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) attendance record with the historic 'Red Stars Take Over Wrigley Field' match, the club announced today. 35,083 fans flocked to Wrigley Field to witness the Chicago Red Stars take on Bay FC.

"On behalf of the Red Stars, I would like to thank all fans and every person who helped us welcome this record-breaking crowd to Wrigley Field," said Chicago Red Stars president, Karen Leetzow. "Chicago has truly shown the country what's possible when we level the playing field with a centrally located stadium that is easy to access, and give these world-class athletes the support they deserve. Our club could not be prouder to call Chicago home tonight.

"This historic match is not just momentous for the Red Stars, but for the NWSL and the future of women's professional soccer. Tonight, Chicago proved once again that fans are hungry to witness the intense level of competition that exists on the pitch every week in the NWSL and around the world. Hosting this record-breaking crowd would not have been possible without the support of the Chicago Cubs, the Ricketts family and our sponsors. Thank you to everyone who had a hand in the success of our 'Red Stars Take Over Wrigley Field' match."

Tonight's attendance surpasses the previous NWSL single-match attendance record, held by Seattle Reign FC. The Reign's October 15, 2023, match, commemorating the final regular-season home match of United States soccer legend Megan Rapinoe, drew 34,130 fans. Within the first week of public on-sale, the Red Stars surpassed their previous attendance record of 17,338, which came in July of 2019 following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Following the conclusion of the historic 'Red Stars Take Over Wrigley Field' match, the Red Stars will set out on a three-match road trip before returning to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, July 6. The club will host the Houston Dash for Kids Day, kicking off at 12:00 p.m. CT. To purchase tickets, please visit chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

