USL League One Week 19 Player of the Week: Dani Fernandez - One Knoxville

July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video













United Soccer League One Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.