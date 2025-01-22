USL League One Champion Gabriel Cabral Returns to Tormenta FC

January 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Gabriel Cabral

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Gabriel Cabral(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is pleased to announce the return of midfielder Gabriel Cabral, who played a pivotal role in the club's USL League One championship victory in 2022. The 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder re-joins the club, pending league and federation approval, after making 48 appearances for Miami FC in the USL Championship.

"We're thrilled to welcome Gabriel back to Tormenta FC," Head Coach Ian Cameron said. "He was instrumental in our historic 2022 season and winning the USL League One championship. His return brings invaluable leadership both on the field and in our locker room. Gaba's technical skills and knack for delivering exciting goals in crucial moments make him a fan favorite. We're eager to see the impact he'll have this season."

Hailing from Petropolis, Brazil, Cabral began his journey with Tormenta FC in the summer of 2021, joining the club's USL League Two side. As captain, he led the team to a 10-3-1 record and a playoff berth, contributing three goals and three assists in 10 matches. His performance earned him a spot on the 2021 League Two Team of the Year.

After success with Tormenta FC 2, Cabral was promoted to the club's USL League One side for the 2022 season. The midfielder served as captain and played in all 33 matches, recording three goals and three assists. Under his leadership, the team achieved its highest finish and secured its first league championship, while Cabral was recognized with a spot on the 2022 USL League One All-League Second Team.

In December 2022, Cabral transferred to Miami FC, where he made 35 starts in 48 appearances, contributing three goals and three assists.

Collegiately, Cabral attended the University of Charleston from 2015 to 2018. The 5'11" midfielder made 68 appearances and scored 12 goals during his collegiate career. In 2016, he helped the Charleston Golden Eagles win the MEC regular season and was named to the MEC All-Freshmen Team.

The Brazilian talent returns to Statesboro ahead of the club's seventh professional season. South Georgia will open its 2025 campaign by hosting the Richmond Kickers on Saturday, March 8, at Tormenta Stadium.

Tormenta FC's Current 2025 Roster (13):

Goalkeeper (2): Sam Jones, Austin Pack

Defenders (5): Gabriel Alves, Jackson Kasanzu, Thabo Nare, Anatolie Prepelita, Callum Stretch

Midfielders: (3): Gabriel Cabral, Conor Doyle, Mason Tunbridge

Forwards: (3): Taylor Gray, Niall Reid-Stephen, Sebastian Vivas

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.