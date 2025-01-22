Midfielder Omar Ciss Is Back with the Jacks

January 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte, N.C. - Charlotte Independence today announced two-time USL League One Young Player of the Year Finalist Omar Ciss is set to return for his fourth season in Charlotte.

"Omar has been a consistent first or second team All-League central midfielder with strengths on both sides of the ball and an uber competitive nature," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "His tenacious defending and athleticism force midfield turnovers; in the attack, he is able to find key passes and can finish from outside the box."

In 2024, Ciss appeared in 21 games with 18 starts for 1,524 minutes. He scored one goal and recorded a 84.2% passing accuracy.

"I couldn't be more excited to run it back in 2025 and fight for trophies in front of the best fans in the league," expressed Ciss. "Charlotte is, and has been, home since the first day I stepped foot in this city."

Ciss was one of six players to appear in all 35 matches for the Jacks in 2023. He totaled 3,061 minutes, starting all but one game. In the club's best season yet, Ciss recorded two goals, four assists, 149 recoveries, 133 duels won, 82 completed long passes and 28 chances created.

His consistency in the midfield earned Ciss a spot on the USL League One All-League Second Team and was a USL League One Young Player of the Year Finalist. Ciss was included in the USL League One Team of the Week three times during the 2023 season.

In his debut season with the Independence, Ciss was first selected as a USL League One Young Player of the Year Finalist. The Senegal native additionally won 2022 USL League One Goal of the Year.

The 2025 USL League One Season begins on Saturday, March 15 for the Jacks as they host long-time rivals Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.

