Forward Madison Sign Standout Goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley for 2025 Season

January 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Goalkeeper, Wallis Lapsley, pending league and federation approval. Before joining the Flamingos, Wallis spent his 2024 season with Union Omaha, where he made seven appearances, six of which came in USL Cup games. Lapsley played 90 minutes in each match of his seven appearances, recording two clean sheets along the way. His 2024 season culminated in winning the USL League One Championship with Union Omaha.

"We are extremely excited to add Wallis to the team this season," said Assistant Coach, John Pascarella. "He will bring phenomenal experience to the team having played in over 60 games in the league along with winning a championship."

Before his time with Union Omaha, Lapsley spent two seasons with MLS Next Pro Team, Tacoma Defiance, from 2022-2023. While with the team, he played over 1,300 minutes and recorded four clean sheets in his 14 starts.

"I'm really excited to be joining Forward Madison," said Lapsley. "I've always admired the connection the club has with the community and its supporters, and I can't wait to do my part to add to the legacy of success here in Madison!"

Lapsley began his collegiate career in 2015 at UC Davis where he appeared in 65 matches, tallying over 5,500 minutes played during his tenure. While at UC Davis, Lapsley received a multitude of awards including the 2018 All-Big West Conference Honorable Mention Team, 2019 All-Big West First Team, Big West Conference Defense Player of the Week, and 2019 Big West Goalkeeper of the Year. Upon completion of his senior year season in 2019, Lapsley was drafted with the 36th overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by the New York Red Bulls and subsequently signed his first professional contract with the New York Red Bulls' second team.

Kicking off his professional career with New York Red Bulls II in 2020, Lapsley started in 11 matches where he recorded two clean sheets. In early 2021, Lapsley transferred to USL League One team, FC Tuscon, where he started in 30 matches. While there he recorded five clean sheets, including a clean sheet in Tuscon's USL League One Playoff quarter-final win against the Richmond Kickers. After a brief hiatus, Lapsley signed with the Tacoma Defiance in 2022 before making a move to Union Omaha in 2024.

