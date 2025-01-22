Union Omaha Announces Lagos Kunga's Return for 2025 Season

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha announced today that attacker Lagos Kunga has re-signed with the club for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. Kunga's fourteen goal contributions in all competitions made for a breakout season that he'll hope to build upon this year.

Kunga found his stride in 2024 after signing with the Owls near the close of the 2023 regular season. The one-time Des Moines Menace player and Atlanta United product netted 10 goals in all competitions, some of which have a shout as the most jaw-dropping highlights of the year. His 51 successful dribbles led USL League One last season, while 12 goal contributions between the league and Jägermeister Cup put him third on the team.

Kunga also made a major impact in the Owls' playoff march to their second USL League One title. He had a goal contribution in each of their three playoff matches, including the lone goal in a quarterfinal win against Richmond Kickers, capping off one of the wildest sequences in club history.

Head Coach Dominic Casciato said this about Kunga's return, "I'm very happy to be bringing Lagos back for the 2025 season. He's such an impactful player in the final third, and there's not many players USL1 or the Championship that can do what he does.

"He's a pleasure to work with and has genuine top end quality, so I'm excited to get to work with him again as we look to build on the success we've enjoyed together over the past two seasons."

Kunga joins two previously announced groups of returnees as well as attacker Joe Gallardo in forming Union Omaha's foundation for their title defense this season.

Union Omaha's 2025 USL League One season kicks off at Greenville on Wednesday, March 12th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.

