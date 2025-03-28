USL Forward: Developing the Next Generation of Leaders
March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2025
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces Partnership with AC Transit - Oakland Roots
- Da'vian Kimbrough Called up to U.S. U-15 Men's Youth National Team - Sacramento Republic FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Head to East Coast for Clash with Hartford Athletic - El Paso Locomotive FC
- WISH-TV & MyINDY-TV 23 to Broadcast Indy Eleven Games for 12th Consecutive Year - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Aims to Kick off 2025 Home Slate with a Victory - Hartford Athletic
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Detroit in East-Topping Clash - Louisville City FC
