USL Championship Player of the Year - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC
Published on November 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
The USL Championship announced today that Louisville City FC's Taylor Davila had been voted the 2025 USL Championship Player of the Year after a remarkable campaign which saw him record four goals and nine assists while delivering standout numbers as a top two-way midfielder to help earn LouCity's second consecutive Players' Shield.
Davila is the second Louisville City player to win the award, following Matt Fondy in the 2015 campaign, as he added to his third consecutive USL Championship All-League First Team selection with a remarkable campaign.
