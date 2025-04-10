USHL Alumni: Reese Laubach Penn State Hockey Frozen Four Interview

April 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms YouTube Video







Reese Laubach forward from Penn State reminisces over his time playing for the Youngstown Phantoms and the Omaha Lancers. #USHL

