Urbaez Walks It off in Extras

April 29, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Francisco Urbaez hit a walk-off single in extras, and the Chattanooga Lookouts claimed Friday's game, 9-8, over the Tennessee Smokies from AT&T Field.

After giving up three runs in the ninth and going down a run Chattanooga (11-8) evened it up on a Matt Lloyd single to score Quincy McAfee to force extra frames.

Julio Pinto came in to face the Smokies in the 10th sitting down the first two batters with strikeouts before forcing a ground out to strand the placed runner on second.

The Lookouts then put Leonardo Rivas on second and on the third pitch of the inning Urbaez hit one up the middle to even the series at two games apiece.

Urbaez paced the Lookout offense with a 2-for-4 day with a pair of RBIs and a walk. Isiah Gilliam also went 2-for-4 with a walk and TJ Hopkins had a 1-for-4 contest with four RBIs.

Bryce Ball led the Tennessee (10-8) effort going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.

Connor Curlis got the start on the mound for the Lookouts going five innings allowing three hits, two runs, four walks, and struck out a pair of batters. Pedro Garcia picked up his first hold of the year going 1.2 innings allowing just a hit and struck out a batter. Julio Pinto picked up his first win of the season pitching one inning, striking out two.

Bryan Hudson was tagged with the loss, officially pitching one inning allowing two hits, two runs (one earned), with a pair of walks, and strikeouts.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday at AT&T Field beginning at 7:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.