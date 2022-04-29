Kimchi Suffer First Loss, 9-4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (9-9), going by the Kimchi as a part of Korean Heritage Theme Night, suffered their first loss as the wheels fell off the wagon late in their defeat to the Mississippi Braves (6-13), 9-4 Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Kimchi starter, Ian Seymour had to get his feel as he gave up a solo home run to Yariel Gonzalez at the top of the fourth to put the M-Braves on the board first 1-0. Seymour bounced back to record eight strikeouts, tying Taj Bradley for most strikeouts by a starter in a game this season.

A Curtis Mead double put him in scoring position with only one out in the bottom of the fourth. Mead currently sits at second in the Southern League in doubles with nine. A chipper to right infield by Kameron Misner brought Mead home to even the score at one in the bottom of the fourth.

Hendrik Clementine connected for the M-Braves second home run of the night off Seymour in the top of the sixth, M-Braves up 2-1. The bats were on fire for Mississippi as Riley Delgado smashed another home run, this time off Michael Costanzo to drive in two runs in the top of the seventh inning making the score 4-1.

Momentum started to flow for the Kimchi in the bottom of the eighth. Three Kimchi, Erik Ostberg, Roberto Alvarez, and Greg Jones reached bases. A Mead groundout sent Alvarez home to score and shorten the lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth. However, a ricochet line drive to M-Braves reliever Tyler Ferguson retired the Kimchi with a double play.

In the top of the ninth, the lead continued to grow for the M-Braves as Michael Harris II, Luke Waddell, and Drew Lugbauer all recorded RBIs to further extend the lead to 7-3. The Kimchi finally got out of the horrid inning, but not before the M-Braves gained more control with an RBI-double by Gonzalez and a wild pitch by Andrew Gross that made the score 9-3 going into the ninth inning.

Jordan Qsar swung and sent one over the fences with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, but proved to be too little, too late as the M-Braves escaped with the win and tied the series.

The Biscuits will try to regain control of the series Saturday when Michael Mercado (0-2) clashes with Freddy Tarnok (0-0) on "Fan vs. Food" Challenge & MAX Fireworks.

The series will conclude with the Kids Lunchbox Giveaway pres. by the Montgomery Area Food Bank on Sunday, May 1st at 3:33 pm.

