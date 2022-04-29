Montgomery Kimchi Return to Riverwalk Stadium for Foodie Weekend

April 29, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits are excited to announce the return of the Montgomery Kimchi alter ego on April 29th, July 8th, and August 3rd. On these nights the Biscuits will transform into the Montgomery Kimchi as part of Korean Heritage Theme Nights while donning special uniforms including Kimchi branded jerseys and official on-field caps. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the July 8th game to benefit A-KEEP (Alabama Korea Educational and Economic Partnership).

The Biscuits will use the three Kimchi Nights to highlight Korean culture. As part of the Biscuits "Foodie Weekend" on April 29th the team will feature traditional Korean games and food items. The July 8th Korean Heritage Night will focus more on Korean pop culture and music, and August 3rd will be include a hat giveaway pres. by Pulmuone. Each night will also feature Pulmuone food sampling.

"After a very successful first year of the Kimchi in 2021, we are excited to continue to utilize this fun and different platform to highlight Korean culture at the ballpark while continuing to grow our fan base," said Biscuits General Manager, Mike Murphy.

Foodie Weekend will also be highlighted by a Fan vs Food Eating competition on April 30th, and a Kids Lunch Box Giveaway presented by the Montgomery Area Food Bank on May 1st. Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items all week long in exchange for a ticket to Sunday's game.

For tickets and more information on "Foodie Weekend" and all upcoming Biscuits events visit BiscuitsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.