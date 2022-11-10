Updated Indoor Seating Plan for Harry Potter at Hammons Field this Friday

We are so excited for everyone to join us for Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone to kick off Films at the Field this Friday, November 11!

Due to cooler temperatures in the weather forecast, all fans who purchased General Admission lower bowl or outfield seating will be moved to climated-controlled shared indoor seating!

Fans still have the option to upgrade to VIP premium seating and enjoy the film in the SpringNet Champions Club for just $15 or reserve a Luxury Suite for up to 18 guests for just $150.

To reserve a suite, email Levi Smith at lsmith@cardinals.com.

For the health of our outfield grass due to the cooler temperatures, field access will be closed.

The movie will start at 7pm, with gates opening at 6pm. There will be fun, Harry Potter-themed activities along the suite level for families to enjoy once you enter the ballpark! Hammons Field's Clear Bag Policy is still in place for Films at the Field.

Concessions will be available for fans to order during the film, including movie-themed Buttery Brew for both kids and adults! Please note that Hammons Field is a cash-less stadium.

