2023 Home Game Times Announced

The Arkansas Travelers announced the start times for their 2023 home schedule today. Opening Night of the home schedule at Dickey-Stephens Park is set for a special 6:00 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday April 11.

Standard home game times for the 2023 season remain the same as last year. Tuesday through Thursday night games will generally begin at 6:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights will have a 7:05 first pitch while most Sunday games will start at 1:35 p.m. Every Monday during the season will serve as an off day for the club with the exception of July 3, when the Travelers will host Springfield with a special holiday first pitch time of 6:00 p.m.

The exceptions to the standard game times in addition to the home opener are Wednesday April 12 (11:05 a.m.), Tuesday April 25 (11:05 a.m.), Sunday May 28 (6:35 p.m.), Sunday July 2 (6:35 p.m.) and Tuesday July 25 (12:05 p.m.).

A full promotional schedule for all home games will be released at a later date. All game dates and times are subject to change.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

