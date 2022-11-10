Cardinals Unveil Brand-New Marvel-Inspired Logo

Springfield, MO - Calling all Marvel AND Cardinals fans! The moment we've all been waiting for is here! The Springfield Cardinals are excited to unveil their brand-new Marvel-inspired team logo as part of Marvel's "Defenders of the Diamond" program for the 2023 season.

A valiant and heroic Redbird Emblem, the Cardinals new Marvel-inspired logo pays homage to our heroes that have proudly worn the Birds on the Bat throughout Cardinals history, while looking ahead to the stars of tomorrow. The Cardinals will don their new Marvel-inspired logo on specialty caps and jerseys during this year's Marvel's "Defenders of the Diamond" program, with more details to be announced at a later date.

Cardinals and Marvel fans alike can be the first to suit up with the Cardinals new Marvel-designed logo on exclusive theme shirts, which will be available at SpringfieldCardinals.com starting on Friday, Nov. 18.

