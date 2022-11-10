RoughRiders Ink Partnership with H-E-B

FRISCO, Texas - In conjunction with new locations opening in Frisco and Plano, the Frisco RoughRiders and H-E-B have come to terms on an extensive, three-year partnership agreement.

"We are thrilled to announce this long-term relationship with H-E-B," said Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager. "The RoughRiders and H-E-B share similar values of commitment to in-store and in-ballpark experience while providing top-notch service to our customers and communities. H-E-B is synonymous with Texas and we knew that they would make a great partner."

This partnership includes naming rights to the berm area that stretches from left field to right-center field, dubbed the H-E-B Lawn Seats. Additionally, H-E-B becomes the official grocery store of the Frisco RoughRiders.

"We look forward to working with the Frisco Roughriders, both on and off the field, as we explore innovative ways to serve families and players across our community," said H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing and Financial Services Ashwin Nathan.

A Texas staple since the early 1900s, H-E-B has over 300 stores in more than 150 towns all across the state. Most recently, the grocery store opened a location in Frisco on September 21st and in Plano on November 2nd.

The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. Season tickets for the 2023 season are already on sale for the 20th Anniversary Season. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

