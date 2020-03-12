Update on 2020 Frisco RoughRiders Season

March 12, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Following the announcement by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball of a delay to the start of the 2020 season, Frisco RoughRiders Chairman and CEO Chuck Greenberg has the following statement:

"The health and safety of our fans, players, staff and community partners remains our highest priority and we fully support the decisions made by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball during these unprecedented times. We will continue to monitor developments and share additional information on the projected start of our season as more details become available. We will continue to work with our season ticket members, community and corporate partners as we adjust dates, timing of events and work though the challenges presented by these trying days."

The RoughRiders have announced that the following events have been canceled:

- University of Texas versus UT Arlington baseball game (originally scheduled for March 18)

- EGGstravaganza (originally scheduled for March 21)

The RoughRiders VIP Menu Tasting & Batting Practice Event (Full Season Seat Members & Corporate Partners, originally scheduled for March 20) will be rescheduled.

We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

To stay up to date on RoughRiders baseball, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

