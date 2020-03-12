Statements from Minor League Baseball and the Naturals

Statement from Minor League Baseball

"In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak."

Statement from the Northwest Arkansas Naturals

"The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are in full support of the offices of Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball in their decision to delay the start of the 2020 season. The health and well-being of fans, associates and players is and will always be our top priority. We will continue to monitor developments surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and will work closely with our partners in baseball as well as our elected public officials to determine the necessary steps moving forward.

We will also communicate with our fans additional information with regards to ticketing for impacted games when details become available. We appreciate your patience and support and encourage all fans to exercise the necessary steps outlined by the Center for Disease Control to protect yourself and your communities."

