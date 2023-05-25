Upcoming Storm Baseball Homestand Information (May 30th - June 4th)

Trivia Tuesday Presented by Southern California Toyota Dealers:

Date: Tuesday, May 30th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

On our fourth Tuesday of the season, Trivia is here! Not only will our entire night be trivia-themed but we will also be holding a LIVE trivia event on our Oscar Tortola Party Deck! For any avid trivia connoisseur, this is the most unique trivia experience you will ever have. With a live baseball game occurring while you answer questions and that ability to be included in multiple in-game inning breaks, walking away victorious is more rewarding than the grand prize. Speaking of grand prizes, if you win, you get to choose a game this season to spend a night in one of our premium seats! You and your crew will be given FREE tickets to a game this season in our 4-top section

Michelob Ultra Club Four Tops & 3rd Base Four Tops Presented by Coca Cola

Located along the first and third base lines near the concourse, the Four Tops provide a spacious seating option with four padded seats and a tabletop perfect for food and beverage. With an ideal view of the game, you don't even have to get up to get food. Let our wait staff take care of you!

Sign up at the ballpark on Tuesday at our Oscar Tortola Deck and test your knowledge!

Get your tickets TODAY!

All Information:

- Free Parking in all lots

- Concession Stand 2 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Woof Wednesday Presented By What's Barking Premium Dog Treats:

Date: Wednesday, May 31st

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Every Wednesday, all year long, you can bring your dog, cat, or whatever other four-legged friend you want into the ballpark for just $1 at our Ticket Office. Our pets make every day better but they make baseball perfect! Bring yours to The Diamond this week.

As an additional perk, this night is presented by What's Barking Premium Dog Treats! These great partners offer incredible dog treats on our concourse and it's their desire to discuss their unique and delicious options with you and your pup!

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 2 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Thursday Bites Presented by Shamrock Foods Company

Date: Thursday, June 1st

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Thursday Bites Presented by Shamrock Foods Company will now include TWO free food items from local vendors with your ticket into the ballpark in addition to our Thirsty Thursday All-You-Can-Drink option!

All Information:

- Two Free Food Samples from local restaurants (Breakfast Club of Menifee, Precise Catering Temecula, Emilio's Mexican Cantina, PRP Wine)

- $30 All-You-Can-Drink Promotion (Available inside the Ballpark)

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Faith & Family Night

Date: Friday, June 2nd

Gates Open: 6:00 PM

First Pitch: 7:00 PM

A night dedicated to bringing local churches into the ballpark to celebrate faith, community, and prayer along with a post-game Fireworks display.

All Information:

- Pre-game Player Testimonials

- Pre-Game Christian Band

- Pre-game Prayer

- Post-game Sermon

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

"The Show"

Date: Saturday, June 3rd

Gates Open: 4:00 PM

First Pitch: 5:00 PM

Your ticket into the stadium on Saturdays now includes parking in Lot C, all-you-can-eat from gates open (Early Access at 3:45 PM) until mid-1st, a Lightning Squad Pep Band performance, incredible pre-game entertainment, nonstop fan interaction/fun, and much more!

"The Show Preview" which includes all the fun you can handle without all the food you can eat, is now both available at our Box Office and Online for as low as $20 when clicking the "Pencil Icon" after selecting your seat and then choosing the "NO AYCE SATURDAY TIC" option.

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 2, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Sunday RUNday (Star Wars Day)

Date: Sunday, June 4th

Gates Open: 12:00 PM

First Pitch: 1:00 PM

Star Wars Day:

We've got a great feeling about this.... Star Wars Day returns to The Diamond! Celebrate our galaxy and others far, far away only on June 4th! Your ticket includes a FREE Storm Hat giveaway at our front gates brought to you by the San Diego Blood Bank and many Star Wars characters throughout the concourse. Giveaways are available only as supplies last so enter hyperspace, grab your tickets, and get to the ballpark early!

Sunday RUNday:

Our Kids Run the Show has been such a popular promotion that we decided to extend it to the entire season! Every Sunday, your kids will have the opportunity to become an emcee or PA announcer one half-inning at a time by visiting the Info booth before the game and signing up!

All Information:

- Exclusive Storm Hat Giveaway

- Storm Characters on the Concourse

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Make sure to get all of your tickets ONLY at StormBaseball.com

