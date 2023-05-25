Three-Game Skid After Thursday Loss

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes' lead in the South Division got trimmed to 2.5 games on Thursday night, as the Storm scored two in the ninth to take a 3-1 victory over Rancho Cucamonga at LoanMart Field.

RBI-singles from Devin Ortiz and Wyatt Hoffman proved fatal, as Quakes' reliever Madison Jeffrey (0-1) couldn't preserve the tie and the momentum that the Quakes had garnered from the previous inning.

Storm starter Robby Snelling fired five innings of scoreless baseball, but needed help from the Storm bullpen to notch his second win over Rancho in as many tries.

Trailing 1-0 in the last of the eighth, Rancho got a two-out walk from Thayron Liranzo, putting the tying run on first. Nick Biddison followed with an RBI double, pulling the Quakes even at 1-1. Despite an infield single from Jorge Puerta and a throwing error on the play, the Quakes still needed some help, but Storm reliever Will Geerdes struck out Juan Alonso to end the inning and set up the Storm's ninth-inning heroics.

Down two in the last of the ninth, Rancho's Kenneth Betancourt reached with a one-out double, his third hit of the night. Geerdes (2-1) recovered though, striking out Rayne Doncon and Chris Newell to end the game and give Lake Elsinore their third straight win at LoanMart Field to open the six-game series and sending the Quakes to their first three-game losing streak of 2023.

Rancho (27-15) will send Payton Martin (1-0) to the mound on Friday, as he'll be opposed by Storm right-hander Henry Baez (3-0) at 6:30pm.

Friday is Dustin May Bobblehead Giveaway, as 1,500 fans will take home a bobblehead, thanks to ROWI Teen and Parent Wellness Center. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

