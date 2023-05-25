Rawhide Shut Out 66ers 10-0

San Bernardino, CA- The Rawhide shut out an opponent for the first time this season. Four Visalia pitchers combined to shut out the Inland Empire 66ers and only allow two hits.

Joe Elbis, who threw five scoreless innings, earned his second win of the year. The 20-year-old pitcher gave up one hit and two walks while striking out seven 66ers batters. The Rawhide pitching staff combined to strike out 11.

The Rawhide scored their 10 runs off 11 hits and seven walks. Manuel Pena and David Martin both tallied three hits in the contest.

Rawhide look to take the series lead tomorrow with the first pitch at San Manuel Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

